To the Editor:
Geneva already has the highest taxes in Ontario County. Now the new Council has the bright idea to add garbage fees to our taxes. What will happen to the taxpaying companies that already pick up our trash? What about people like myself who only need to put out trash once a month? Well, we will see our taxes go up the same as someone who puts it out weekly.
The company I use only charges for trash actually picked up and doesn't make me cover the folks who put it out weekly. When we were forced to put new meters (in our basements so the elderly and disabled can't see them on a regular basis), we were told that we would now be charged for what we actually use. I use about half the minimum and have for years but still my water bills doubled. Are those fancy new meters paid for yet so our bills can go down?
That was a joke. Nothing goes down in this city. I have friends with a $200,000 home in Canandaigua. Their total tax bill is about the same as just my city taxes! My home is valued in the 60s. Is it any wonder that people sell their homes and move away? What companies would want to open a business here ... oh wait they all get to be subsidized with tax breaks for which we the taxpaying homeowners have to pay.
KRISTA DAVIS
Geneva