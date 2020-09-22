To the Editor:
The owners of County Line MRF are proposing to build a garbage transfer facility in the Schuyler County Town of Cayuta. They presented a similar proposal in Newfield, but the town wisely turned it down, even though County Line MRF attempted to sue.
This proposed project consists of a municipal solid waste (MSW) and construction debris transfer facility accepting a whopping 500 tons of waste every day. MSW — commonly known as garbage — consists of product packaging, furniture, clothing, food scraps, appliances, paint, and batteries. Construction materials include lumber, drywall, metals, masonry, carpet, plastic, pipe, plasterboard, timber, asbestos, and contaminated soil.
Cayuta risks the potential for groundwater contamination, added greenhouse gas emissions, PFAS (contaminants known as “forever chemicals” that have negative health impacts including cancer), and ongoing light, noise and odor pollution. Residents in Horseheads, Alpine Junction, Odessa, Mecklenburg, Trumansburg, Covert, Interlaken, Ovid, Fayette, Seneca Falls, Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, Hector, Valois, and Lodi can expect increased trash truck traffic (the application states 185 vehicles/day).
While this is not a landfill, the Finger Lakes region already accepts a staggering 50% of New York state’s garbage. The residents of Seneca County can attest that their landfill smells are so strong they can’t go outside their homes at times, and the smells permeate their homes even with windows closed. That initially small landfill was constructed in 1953 and has grown into what is now known as “Mount Trashmore.”
County Line MRF may be hoping to create its own Mount Trashmore in Schuyler County.
Cayuta has an abundance of natural resources. While the town seeks economic development initiatives, a garbage recovery and transfer facility is wrong for this area, threatens public health and the environment, and creates a future community with little value; as it becomes polluted, property values decrease, and it is less attractive to new home buyers and non-polluting commercial developers.
We must address new ways to reduce waste acceptance and limit large transfer stations and landfills in the region. Every Finger Lakes resident is affected by these types of decisions and must be involved in keeping our area healthy and safe.
Public involvement in this process is essential. The public comment period deadline is Sept. 24. Comments can be sent to:
Guillermo R. Saar
NYSDEC Region 8 Headquarters
6274 E. Avon-Lima Road
Avon, NY 14414
(585) 226-2466
This project goes against the values and long-term needs of Schuyler County. We must protect our resources and our integrity as a community and speak out.
SUSAN WEINER
Alpine, Schuyler County