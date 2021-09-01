To the Editor:
On a recent morning, I was nearly flattened by one of the many semi trucks that can be found traveling down Hamilton Street in a rush to deliver garbage to the landfill in Flint.
I was stopped at the light next to Rite Aid, waiting to proceed across Hamilton and down White Springs Road. When it turned green I checked first for any cross traffic, and witnessed an MBI truck in the westbound lane (that hadn’t even entered the intersection yet) gun its engine and roar through it so as not to have to stop at the very red light in its path. If any car had attempted to cross this intersection after the light turned green it certainly would have been destroyed.
This was not the first time that I have seen this occur at this light, but it seems that the drivers of these garbage scows are not being held accountable for their dangerous driving habits. If ever there was a spot on our city streets that screamed for some law enforcement surveillance, this is it.
ARTHUR AGNELLO
Geneva