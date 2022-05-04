Gas taxes pound everyone at the pump
To the Editor:
As always, we are now blaming any or all of our political deadheads on the price at the gas pumps, which is over $4.15 per gallon. What they don’t tell us is New York state’s and the federal government’s take per gallon.
In New York, it is 47.3 cents per gallon, and the feds’ cut is 18.4 cents per gallons. That means you just spent $6.57 on your last fill-up of 10 gallons. The remaining $34.93 goes to the Arabs/Russia.
If they were nice enough to cut the taxes at the pump, we would pay $3.49 per gallon. So much for helping the working people.
JOE NEVES
Phelps