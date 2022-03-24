GCSD needs to slow down search process
To the Editor:
I couldn’t agree more with the two former Geneva City School District Board of Education members that the current board needs to slow down and conduct a proper search for a new superintendent.
The most recent search, which certainly felt rushed, produced a selection that will have cost the taxpayers close to or more than half a million dollars when all is said and done. I would think that in light of the bad publicity, bad feelings, and cost to our taxpayers, the current board would want to do everything possible to make a well-researched and exhaustive search to find a new leader.
I also find it ironic that in the same issue of the Finger Lakes Times, another article describes the search for a new superintendent being conducted in Seneca Falls. The SFCSD Board of Education has utilized a highly respected former superintendent and search firm to attract a well-qualified group of applicants from across the state and outside of New York as well. Don’t the taxpayers in the Geneva City School District deserve this same type of responsible recruitment and hiring practice?
Let’s avoid yet another costly mistake and demand that the current GCSD Board of Education takes the proper steps in recruiting a qualified candidate pool and selects a well-vetted and dedicated new superintendent.
In regard to board members resigning who were involved in the last hiring process, in the words of Spike Lee: Do the right thing.
WILLIAM ROTENBERG
Geneva