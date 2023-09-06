Geneva CoC thanks all who donated
To the Editor:
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. You can tell it’s unofficial by how hot the first week of school is, and I thought I’d take this opportunity to report on two events that the Geneva Center of Concern held this summer.
In June, we celebrated 50 years of service to the community. The board offered a challenge to coincide with the celebration, entitled “$50 for 50 years,” which honored all donors of $50 to be remembered permanently on a plaque in the Food Pantry intake office. There were 42 participants, which would mean about $2,100, except most gave more than $50 — and the total raised was $7,760! With amounts ranging from $50 to $1,000, we were able to cover those annoying expenses that seem to crop up at the end of any project. Our new Pantry addition will soon be ready for public viewing.
Our second event was prompted by the ever-increasing demand for food, which occurs every summer but also follows a post-covid rise that is continually ramping up. For this event, we were lucky to partner with Our Lady of Peace parish and their Summer Time Festival, where we collected non-perishable food items and donations. With only a short lead time and social media advertising only, we were able to collect six cases of food and $296.75 in donations. Our volunteers overheard one little girl ask her mother if she could put the quarter she had been given for a game in our basket instead. While we did not know what to expect for this hastily organized plea, we were not disappointed by the community’s response.
While these were special events that show we can count on you, the Geneva Center of Concern and its dedicated volunteers can be counted on by you.
Sincerely,
MICHAEL OSBORNE
Geneva Center of Concern
Board Co-President