To the Editor:
The Geneva Fire Department would like to thank the following individuals, businesses and any others not mentioned here for the generous donations of supplies and food during this challenging time:
Michaelene O’Connor of Monterrey II Mexican Restaurant
Kevin Wei of Main Moon
Grateful Dental of Geneva
Wegmans Food Market, Geneva
Bruce Bonafiglia and the staff of Bonadent, Seneca Falls
Well Now Urgent Care of Geneva
Iron Smoke Distillery of Fairport
The Geneva Fire Department is proud to serve the residents of the city of Geneva in their time of need.
Your generosity is greatly appreciated.
KATIE LABBE, City Planner
On behalf of the GFD
>