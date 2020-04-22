To the Editor:

The Geneva Fire Department would like to thank the following individuals, businesses and any others not mentioned here for the generous donations of supplies and food during this challenging time:

Michaelene O’Connor of Monterrey II Mexican Restaurant

Kevin Wei of Main Moon

Grateful Dental of Geneva

Wegmans Food Market, Geneva

Bruce Bonafiglia and the staff of Bonadent, Seneca Falls

Well Now Urgent Care of Geneva

Iron Smoke Distillery of Fairport

The Geneva Fire Department is proud to serve the residents of the city of Geneva in their time of need.

Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

KATIE LABBE, City Planner

On behalf of the GFD

