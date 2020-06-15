Geneva GOP Committee: ‘Let’s rise above the rhetoric’
To the Editor:
On May 25, the world was once again shocked by the killing of George Floyd as he was being taken into custody by several officers of the Minneapolis PD. The video taken of the arrest was heartbreaking to watch as this man’s pleas to the officer kneeling on his neck of “I can’t breathe,” and then his call for his mother, went unheeded until he was dead. Any normal person with any compassion at all had to be then — and must still be today — filled with sadness and in many cases, rage, as we all know this isn’t the first time this has happened to a person of color in America.
In the days following this tragic killing, we also watched the violent looting that went on in many cities across the country. There was even a brief moment when there was fear that this type of violence might come to our city, but fortunately, the citizens of Geneva have shown their respect for law and order and exercised their right to peaceful protest on several occasions to date since George Floyd was killed. The members of the Geneva City Republican Committee wholeheartedly support peaceful protest. However, what we do not and cannot support is anyone advocating for violent protest and trying to fan the fires of hate whether it’s toward people of color or constituted government agencies like our police departments. We totally support rooting out the hidden racism in any police department to bring an end to the fear many people of color have when confronted by the police, that fear that your life might be in danger just because of the color of your God-given skin, something no one born since the beginning of time has had control over.
Like other individuals and groups, we too have taken criticism on social media because we’ve called out a couple of local individuals whose social media posts indicate that they DO support violence toward the police, specifically, the burning of police stations. Everyone should agree that more violence is not the answer. We need a community and organizations within the community that are willing to seriously discuss not only our differences but also our misconceptions about each other. The members of the Geneva City Republican Committee have been in the past and continue to be ready anytime to have that discussion with anyone willing to sit down with us.
Let’s all rise about the rhetoric. We are all neighbors and friends, first, regardless of political affiliations.
GENEVA CITY REPUBLIC COMMITTEE
Ethel Peters, Chairperson