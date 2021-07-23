To the Editor.
What is happening to the city of Geneva? When we moved here in 1993, we liked shopping in Geneva due to its convenience and the variety of retail stores. We did not need to drive to Rochester or Syracuse for most of the items we were interested in shopping for and buying.
However, over the years we have witnessed a decline in the number and variety of retail stores in Geneva: Penny’s CLOSED; McCurdy’s CLOSED; Tops CLOSED; BJ’s CLOSED; Payless CLOSED; Peebles/Gordmans CLOSED, and now Valu Home Center CLOSING!
What is happening to the economic life of retail business in the city of Geneva? And do not go blaming it all on COVID! A lot of this has been developing and happening for years in the city. City leaders should stop bickering and squabbling among themselves and start addressing some real economic issues in the city before Geneva becomes a “retail desert” with only a few major retail stores and a lot of dollar stores. Or else, we will all end up shopping in either Rochester or Syracuse.
JACK and KARIN BAILEY
Lyons