To the Editor:
Geneva native Geoffrey Herd, DMA, as he has for over a decade, brought together a quartet of young, classically trained musicians representing diverse origins from around the world for the Geneva Music Festival Spring Benefit concert held at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
They have each been trained on their respective instruments at world-class schools by renowned teachers and have subsequently performed in national and international venues. They also teach aspiring musicians their craft at well known Universities in the US and Canada. In addition, these professionals are interesting, charming and delightful people.
Many performers, including natives Elliot Heaton and Hannah Collins, return to the Geneva Music Festival year after year due to the hospitality and appreciation they experience in our community. They also sense a high level of community support for the Festival, led yearly by the generosity of lead sponsor Lyons National Bank, along with a plethora of business and individual supporters.
As teachers themselves, they appreciate the opportunity to work with local students such as they did recently at West Street school. The children were thrilled to experience live classical music, learn about the instruments and interact with the artists. We never know how the experience might inspire a young person to pursue a music making career.
Of course, the musicians appreciate most the enthusiastic response of the Festival audience.
This year the Festival begins May 21. Information is available on the GMF website and will be advertised in local and regional media, including the Rochester and Syracuse classical music stations. Parenthetically, recordings of earlier GMF concerts are played weekly on these stations — a testimony to their quality.
Attending a live performance of world class quality music is an exhilarating experience especially when performed by musicians who are the brightest and best of their generation.
We hope to see you at the Festival!
DON and CHRIS WERTMAN
Hall