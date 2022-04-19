Geneva plans reminds of Canandaigua many years ago
To the Editor:
The April 11 edition of the Finger Lakes Times enabled me to see preliminary plans for the new Routes 5&20 Geneva construction. My conclusion: Not very smart to build a narrowed-down state highway which passes through a fairly busy city.
I’m surprised the state DOT approved the project. For all affected, a pedestrian bridge or two would have been a more sensible solution. Yes, bridges cost more, but pedestrians and vehicles would be better served and safer.
The Geneva plan reminded me of discussions around Canandaigua’s 5&20 bypass during the 1960s and ’70s. The local merchants were against it because “ … potential customers would avoid the downtown area.” Their solution was to force many drivers to slowly move through downtown Canandaigua so they could “ … gaze at the local shops ... ”
Fast-forward to the 21st century: Closed downtown Canandaigua shops, empty storefronts, difficulty attracting new businesses, etc., etc.
Let’s hope that downtown Geneva and its lakefront don’t suffer the same fate.
BOB GUSCIORA
Canandaigua