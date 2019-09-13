To the Editor:
Geneva Reads will be holding its annual Community Read in March of 2020, and we’d like to invite local residents to help us choose the theme and book on which the month-long event will focus.
The choice has been narrowed to two topics: a) water, to coincide with Finger Lakes Institute’s Year of Water; and b) the centennial of women winning the right to vote. Both are relevant in 2020, but the topic of water could become the 2021 topic if it is not selected for next year.
If you’d like to share your preference — and/or suggest a specific book that all Genevans would be encouraged to read — please email asgenevareads@gmail.com or nmccar56@gmail.com or write to us at Geneva Reads, FLCC, 63 Pulteney St., Geneva, NY 14456.
We also welcome hearing from anyone who would like to join the Community Read Committee or belongs to an organization that would like to collaborate on programming for the event.
Thank you.
NINA MCCARTHY
Board President, Geneva Reads