Geneva Reads thanks all who made year special
To the Editor:
With funding from the Wyckoff Family Foundation and Reading is Fundamental, Geneva Reads has had the privilege this summer of being able to invite Geneva children to select up to 10 free books to take home and keep.
We’ve been doing this for six summers now, usually in conjunction with summer school, where we’ve served 400 children in 2019.
Last year we home-delivered the books, but this year we set up our fair at the Welcome Center, where 185 children came with parents to pick books. We are so grateful to Liz Toner and Jennifer Kime and her staff for how wonderfully they treated our volunteers and the children. We could not have asked for a better experience.
It was also amazing to see first-hand what a treasure the Welcome Center is; we were set up near one of the entrances for four days and spoke with people from all over the country, many visiting Geneva for the first time.
After the Welcome Center event, we set up another free fair in the community room at Courtyard Apartments, where 65 enthusiastic children got to select books. Valerie Mallard of the Geneva Housing Authority, and Tenants Association President Carol Maxon were equally welcoming, and we enjoyed hearing from parents about how important they believe reading is for their children.
A week later we held two pop-up fairs at FLCC in Geneva, when we discovered that 6th- and 9th-graders from the school district’s Summer Academy would be touring the building.
Thank you to all of you who made these book distributions possible — and, especially, to our volunteers who handled set-up, take-down, pick-up, delivery, labeling and the all-important conversations that help kids get excited about reading!
ANNE SCHUHLE,
Executive Director
KATHY BROWN RYRKO,
Board President
Geneva Reads