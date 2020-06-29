To the Editor:
I would like to know why the reassessments of city property are still in place?
We are in a pandemic and many have lost jobs or are living on a reduced income. The city has made it very difficult for people to even fight these reassessments. We aren't even able to fight them in person but have to use something called Zoom.
The assessor was supposed to at least look at properties before raising the value. It is very obvious this wasn't done. If it had been, mine surely would not have been raised.
Other cities have put reassessments on hold. Why hasn't Geneva done the same? We have the highest tax rate in Ontario County and to raise taxes on homeowners at this time is only going to cause hardship and the possibility of home loss. I guess that doesn't matter to city officials, after all they still have good paying jobs.
KRISTA DAVIS
Geneva