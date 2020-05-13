Geneva Rotary recognizes students
To the Editor:
I read with interest Roger Wallace’s letter “Time for Geneva to set up a ‘distinction program,’ “ which appeared in your April 19 edition. Since the Rotary is referenced, I take this opportunity to inform your readers of the Geneva Rotary Club’s programs to both honor and to assist Geneva High School students.
In 1982, Geneva Rotary established a program to recognize Geneva’s students who demonstrate Rotary’s motto of “service above self.” For many years, the club awarded scholarships to four high school seniors, one boy and one girl, from Geneva High School and DeSales High School. Administrators at the schools chose students who exhibited outstanding leadership and the willingness to help others. Since 1982, 132 “distinguished” students have received Geneva Rotary Club scholarships. Currently, the club awards two scholarships to Geneva High students in the amount of $1,000 each.
In 1923, the Geneva Rotary Club established a Student Loan Fund. The object of the fund is to provide interest-free loans to college-bound students from Geneva High. Over the past 25 years, over 600 loans have been issued, totaling more than $600,000.
The Geneva Rotary Club also sponsors a Rotary Interact Club at Geneva High. Currently 70 high school students are members. Members of the Interact Club assist many local organizations with their time and talent as well as raising funds to support Rotary International projects.
For additional information about Geneva Rotary and its programs to assist students, please feel free to contact me at cnbauder@localnet.com.
CHARLES BAUDER
Chair, Geneva Rotary Club Student Loan Program