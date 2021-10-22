Geneva school board made the proper move
To the Editor:
As a former teacher I read with interest the article “No Confidence” (Times, Oct. 13) regarding the travails of Geneva City School District Superintendent Patricia Garcia.
I used to work for an employer who abused her employees verbally on a daily basis, and much of what has been alleged about Garcia’s behavior resonates with me because I have lived it. The Board of Education did the right thing in placing her on paid leave.
I am disappointed that individuals seek to divert attention from a very serious matter by making unsubstantiated accusations of racism and sexism to cover up rampantly abusive behavior. So far, what we have seen is not reasoning; it is pure ipse dixit (which means “a dogmatic and unproven statement”). What is being evaluated here is not Ms. Garcia’s race or gender, but her behavior, which is combative, demeaning and abrasive — the very opposite of what a good educator should be.
If the Board of Education were racist or sexist, it would not have placed Ms. Garcia on paid leave. Nor would she have received a 2.5% raise in pay, from $187,000 to $191,675, for the 2021-22 academic year.
We must all support the well-being of our teachers and students.
Years ago, I was hospitalized because of stress from an abusive employer. That stemmed from the fact that I had no support to turn to. The Board of Education is providing that support for Geneva teachers, and I applaud it.
THOMAS V. MILLINGTON
Geneva