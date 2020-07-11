Geneva should realize police are bargain for taxpayers
To the Editor:
I am a Geneva naive who has never forgotten my “home town.” In fact when my beloved husband Jim passed five years ago, I brought him (and eventually me, too) back “home” to St Mary’s Cemetery.
I very often read the Finger Lakes Times online and was greatly disturbed by the column written by Jackie Augustine on the opinion page on June 23 (Doing the Write Thing: “We ask too much of first responders”).
Really? Apparently Ms. Augustine doesn’t realize what a bargain taxpayers are getting with local police forces, especially the exemplary force in Geneva.
With so many mental health, drug and family issues daily (I could go on but you get the gist), Ms. Augustine and others who complain about the fair wages first responders receive should realize they are a bargain.
Social workers and health care professionals require a great deal more education to achieve their degrees and be quaffed to do their jobs. Thus they earn, rightfully, more money than first responders and work in most cases 8-5 jobs, five days a week.
In addition there is a shortage of social workers, and those dedicated folks who have these positions are stretched to the nth degree trying to keep up with the demand for help.
Hence the police who respond to so many daily problems and in most cases help to find solutions somewhat fill the gap.
I certainly would not advise my loved ones to go into this challenging, often thankless career.
So Ms. Augustine and your followers, praise the police in “our” city of Geneva and be thankful for them. You are getting a bargain for your taxes!
They are a blessing.
PEGGY CHESTER SALONE
Penfield