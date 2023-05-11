To the Editor:
The City of Geneva is applying to its Planning Board to combine three odd-shaped city lots (the “OEO property”) to make one 0.85-acre lot on the east side of Exchange Street across from The Smith parking lot, 336 feet of lakeview road frontage, the block between 555 and 607 S. Exchange. The lot would be zoned LF-C (a 45-foot maximum building height) and the city plans to seek proposals from developers if the lots are combined.
Hard to see, perhaps, in the tax parcel postings is the overall size of this piece of land and the potential effect of development on the character of downtown. Neighbors interested in reviewing subdivision site maps can visit https://cityofgenevany.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=718 to learn more.
(The “SEQR–Short Form” questions 5a and 5b have been changed from “N/A” to “Yes” in advance of our next meeting; with this correction, the City asserts that the action will comply with current zoning and Geneva’s Comprehensive Plan.)
Public input on possible actions of the Planning Board are welcome at Planning Board meetings. The Public Hearing for this action will likely be at our next meeting, Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building. A vote to combine the lots could take place immediately afterward.
CHARLES KING
Geneva
(Ed. note: Charles King is a member of the City of Geneva’s Planning Board. His views do not represent the Planning Board as a whole. City staff have reviewed this letter for factual accuracy.)