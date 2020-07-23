Geneva state softball title was about more than one player
To the Editor:
We were elated to see the headlines on the Sports page of Friday, July 3’s Finger Lakes Times (“Potential realized: The 1999 Geneva softball team broke through in sectionals, and rolled all the way to a state title”). We were thinking, “What a tribute it is to these young women to be recognized once again for their tremendous efforts to achieve that state championship softball title back in ’99!”
However, in reading the article, we realized that it was pretty much all about one player. How sad. Don’t get me wrong, Sarah (Sterman) was a tremendous pitcher and deserves kudos for her high school and college achievements, but based on the lead-in we just assumed that the other players would be at least mentioned for their contributions to that magical season.
No mention of the stellar infield, the amazing outfield, or at the very least our tireless catcher, Kathy Caito, the likes of whom will not likely ever be seen again on a high school softball field. Kathy caught just as many innings as Sarah pitched with no relief — not one inning ... in the blistering sun ... with all that equipment on ... and many times with sore fingers or hands or shins. She was nothing short of amazing!
So as a parent who sat through every inning of every game that historical season I just want to say thank you to ALL the young ladies on that team and their coaches who made Geneva so very proud.
(Also disappointing to us personally was the fact that to the best of our knowledge, all these years later, all the players’ names that were listed under the team photo were spelled correctly with one exception ... and it just happened to be our daughter Krista.)
Respectfully,
DONNA SWARTWOOD
(Krista SWARTwood’s Mom)
(Editor’s note: Our apologies on the misspelling of Krista’s last name in the story; we used the spellings as they appeared on the Geneva Sports Hall of Fame’s website. The spelling has since been corrected by the Hall of Fame, and we have corrected it in the online version of our story.)