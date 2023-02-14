Geneva TB should require developer to reapply for PUD zoning
To the Editor:
The Geneva Town Board will vote tonight, Feb. 14, on whether to give the green light to construct 144 town homes on Snell Road between White Springs Road and Lincoln Way.
When proposed in 2016 the town homes were said to be priced at $250,000. Costs of construction and land development have risen over seven years.
The Town Board gave Robert Missick special zoning seven years ago in 2016 to build a cluster of 144 single-story houses grouped together in buildings of four to five attached units. The Town Board granted a zoning change from single family residential to Planned Unit Development. A PUD exempts the developer from rules on spacing between houses, lot size and other regulations.
The Town of Geneva sets no time limits on developing a property once they grant a PUD.
New York State law recommends towns specify a window of time in which the developer can break ground on the project. Approval of a preliminary or final PUD may lapse or be withdrawn upon failure of the developer to proceed with the project.
The Town Board of Geneva should require the owner to re-apply for PUD zoning and hold a public hearing. The county planning board commented that the Town of Geneva should pass a law rescinding a PUD zone after such a long lapse in time. State and local laws on land use, safety, roads, and energy may have changed since the time of the original permit.
The Town Board should give the people a public hearing before reinstating the PUD and allowing dense development in a district of single family homes on Slosson Lane, Snell Road, Lincoln Way and White Springs Road. The dense development would result in an additional 150 to 300 cars per day going to and from the houses.
Geneva Town Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Geneva Town Hall on Pre-emption Road.
The Geneva Town Planning Board will vote on a resolution to approve the site plan for 144 town homes at its meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Geneva Town Hall.
Meetings are open to the public and people may speak with privilege of the floor.
MARY and MICHAEL BOGIN
Geneva