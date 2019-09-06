To the Editor:
On September 11th, 2001 I was onboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, in the Arabian Sea en route to the Persian Gulf. When America was attacked by Al Qaeda, I was part of the first strike force in response to the murder of thousands of civilians and sacrifice of first responders.
To see a memorial to that legacy defaced here in Geneva is shameful. I hope the Geneva Police Department finds those responsible, and the DA sends a clear message that our community won’t stand for the defacing of the memory of the brave people who gave their lives that day.
BRIAN NEILSON
Geneva