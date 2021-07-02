To the Editor:
The Geneva Department of Motor Vehicles has been closed for over a year. Geneva residents have to go to Canandaigua or Waterloo or mail their paperwork to Albany.
Our previous Geneva City Councils and supervisors Evangelista, LaRocca and Ninestine fought long and hard to get a Geneva satellite DMV office opened on Seneca Street many years ago, and I am afraid it will never reopen.
Yes, the two man people who manned the Geneva DMV have retired. Yes, Ontario County has a hiring freeze. But doesn't it make sense to hire two new people and train them and get the Geneva DMV up and running with maybe a rookie and a veteran DMV person?
I have no complaints about the people that work at the Canandaigua DMV where we currently take our paperwork — they are professional and friendly and o a super great job and we appreciate them.
What concerns me is the lack of communication and my worry that Geneva DMV will never reopen and we might even be learning of a new Ontario County satellite office opening in Victor or Farmington or "somewhere" in western Ontario County.
Politics is a tricky business, and I am asking Geneva's politicians to put your Geneva hats on and get to work for the citizens and taxpayers of Geneva and strongly advocate for the reopening of our Geneva DMV office.
PETER D'AMICO
Geneva