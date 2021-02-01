Genevans should be thankful for GHA’s 40 years of service
To the Editor:
The best thing to ever happen to low income housing in Geneva is the Geneva Housing Authority. Anyone who disagrees with that assertion doesn’t know the history of the GHA or what it is that they have been doing for this community for over 40 years.
Having worked for the GHA for many years as an inspector and project coordinator, I saw firsthand who benefits from the GHA and how they benefit.
Who benefits? Everyone. From people with meager resources in need of quality housing, to landlords, to people employed at the GHA, to contractors used to improve the facilities.
How do they benefit? Low income tenants receive well-maintained apartments or houses at a price dictated by their income. Some people pay nothing. Section 8 tenants are able to live in apartments or houses that they choose while having their rent and utilities subsidized based on their finances. Landlords, employees and contractors are financially compensated for their services and in return spend money within the community to help local businesses.
The employees at the GHA are good people. They treat people fairly and with respect. Are all applicants happy with their experience at the GHA? The answer is no. Only the ones that get what they want are happy. The rest of the group reacts in different ways.
You have to realize that an applicant needs to meet certain qualifications to earn a spot on the GHA tenant listing. These qualifications are not arbitrarily imposed. They are HUD mandated! Everyone who applies must meet these standards. Some applicants have a sense of entitlement. They feel it is their right to get approved regardless of whether or not they qualify. If they are denied approval, some applicants feel that they have been ill used, and lash out at the person who was responsible for their denial.
The intake personnel at the GHA have a difficult job trying to keep everyone satisfied. Sometimes it is just not possible. If you were to look at the tenant rolls at the GHA, you would find that Blacks and hispanics together form the largest group of tenants. If you qualify, you get approved — period.
Everyone in Geneva should be thankful that we have an organization like the GHA constantly working to provide quality living accommodations at prices that anyone can afford. And as for applicants being disrespected, sometimes in order to be respected, you need to act respectfully!
TONY CUPELLI
Geneva