#GenevaRocks ... thanks from marathon planners
To the Editor:
A heartfelt thank you to all members of the Geneva Community for making the inaugural Geneva Half Marathon & Relay a success.
As the National Anthem finished and we watched the runners pass under the American Flag presented by members of the Geneva Fire Department, we knew we had something special.
Over 300 runners and their families came from 13 states, 35 New York cities and the far reaches of Canada to share the Finger Lakes, our community, our businesses and our home.
The City of Geneva and Taste NY staff, Geneva Police, Geneva Fire, Ontario County sheriffs deputies, White Springs Fire Department, Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus safety and Finger Lakes Ambulance made the event possible. It is by far, a team effort. For this, our family is forever thankful.
The volunteers, aka our “Rock Stars”, conquered an early morning and long day keeping our runners safe, hydrated and motivated on what was a perfect day in the Finger Lakes. They made it look easy and we know from experience that it is NOT. Again, thank you.
We started this race as a way to give back to the community that has given us so much. The proceeds from the race will be directly supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva & The Geneva Family YMCA.
With that, we hope to see you all back on Aug. 16, 2020 as we again partner with Red Jacket Orchards for Geneva Half Marathon & Relay 2020.
ERIC, SARAH, SOPHIE &
MAX HEIECK
Geneva