Gerrymandering is simply unfair
To the Editor:
New York state has lost a seat in House of Representatives because of population decline in the last 10 years. Because the Democrats have a majority in the state Legislature, they are able to redraw the electoral maps for the state in a way that would help Democrats win more districts and Republicans lose more.
The word for this process is gerrymandering. Despite the fact that the Republican Party uses gerrymander for its own benefit, this is a completely unfair process by either side and needs to be stopped.
As a member of the Town of Canandaigua Democratic Committee, I would like to ensure that the drawing of electoral maps in New York state is as fair as it can be, no matter which party happens to be in control.
A possible solution for the gerrymandering problem on both sides of the aisle is contained in the “For The People Act” of 2021, which was passed by the House but is stalled in the U.S. Senate. One of the provisions of this bill would outlaw partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts. In addition, the bill would curb voter suppression, overhaul our campaign contribution laws, combat corruption, and make federal campaign spending more transparent.
This is a very important bill and, hopefully, it will be passed by the Senate soon. Please contact Sens. Gillibrand and Schumer to express support for this bill.
KEITH TURNER
Canandaigua