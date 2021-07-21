To the Editor:
For anyone who has not gotten a COVID-19 vaccination, please look at this equation:
No vaccination = greater risk of infection = more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths = more mutations/variants = more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths = more mutations/variants = more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths = more mutations/variants ...
No conspiracy is behind COVID-19 vaccinations, this is simply about public health and safety, and the basics about how diseases spread. The history of this disease is clear; it is spread by people prior to, or without, symptoms.
The health of our nation is in the hands of all of us, collectively we have a responsibility to protect our fellow citizens. We can either contribute to truly controlling COVID-19, or we will contribute to the above equation.
IAN McNABB
Bloomfield