To the Editor:
I believe there is nothing more to say about not being vaccinated than a letter from a Mr. Joseph Wood, a 48-year-old veteran from Howland, Maine.
"Please urge everyone to get vaccinated. You are congesting every ICU and any and all available beds for suffering individuals needing invasive surgery and literally killing others in the process in a very slow and agonizing way. Your bravado and presumed assertion of rights not to get vaccinated is blocking individuals who do not have a choice of getting sick and needing hospital care and resources. If you choose not to get vaccinated and get sick due to it, then stay home and suffer and/or die as you so chose; it is your right to do so."
There's nothing more to say.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps