Getting students to school safely is paramount in today’s world
To the Editor:
I was sad to see in the paper (Times, Oct. 4) that some primary schoolchildren in Geneva city who live closer than 0.9 miles cannot ride the bus to school. We’re talking about some kids that may only be 6 or 7 years old.
The article also stated that elementary school students cannot get bus transportation if they are closer than 1.4 miles. So, they also may have to walk.
The administration has to make sure students get to school safely. Soon, it will be darker and colder in mornings, and drivers don’t always see smaller people. I think each situation may need flexibility in the decision to allow someone to ride the bus for safety reasons.
CHRISTINE SUFFREDINI
Canandaigua