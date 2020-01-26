To the Editor:
What Ms. Salamendra did was to make a statement directed to herself. Now she must live up to that statement by being an out "standing" (no pun intended) councilwomen for the people of Ward 5 and the City of Geneva.
Please, people of Geneva, let us not start the new mayor and Council off by making this the most important issue for the City.
As for the Mayor, how many of us have been so focused on the duty at hand that we don’t see, or hear, what is around us at a particular moment? I feel he handled the situation very well.
He gave no credence to Ms. Salamendra’s so-called statement and neither should we. Let Ms. Salamendra prove her worth by her decisions for the people and City of Geneva.
DORIS TANEY
Geneva