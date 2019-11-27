To the Editor:
Regarding Cameron Miller's Oct. 30 Denim Spirit column, "Before you vote, ask the questions."
I was surprised to read Mr. Miller's column referring to Ed Friedman and "his" family systems theory without giving credit to the actual father of family systems theory. Murray Bowen, M.D. developed the theory, also known as the Bowen theory, in the 1950s and 1960s.
Ed Friedman was a student of Bowen's and, according the Bowen Center website, "Rabbi Edwin Friedman was a colleague and student of Murray Bowen’s family systems theory. As a dynamic speaker and brilliant thinker, he applied systems theory to the lives of clergy and the work of congregational life. Although he adopted some of Bowen’s concepts taken from natural systems, he added his own ideas in distinctive ways."
Most serious students of Bowen theory would agree that, while a brilliant writer and disseminater of theory, Friedman's contributions were not always an accurate reflection of Bowen's work.
LORNA HECHT
Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist
San Diego, Calif.