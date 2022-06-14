To the Editor:
In the midst of great sadness in our country, there have been opportunities to experience joy and peace through the medium of great music.
The recently concluded Geneva Music Festival concerts at the Smith, and June 12 at Geneva On The Lake, provided more than a diversion. The world-class musicians — three of them are Geneva natives — delivered virtuosic and inspired renditions from a wide range of contemporary and classic composers.
In addition, the musicians shared their time and talent with Geneva's youth and seniors in free mini-concerts around the city. Not only recitalists, they teach rising musicians in private studios, universities and colleges across the country.
No need to leave the community to experience the finest music by many of the most talented and dedicated musicians of their generation.
And, undoubtedly, the festival musicians embraced the community support.
See the Geneva Music Festival website to find details of what's planned for the future.
DONALD WERTMAN
Hall