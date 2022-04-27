Go after the criminals, not guns
To the Editor:
In response to Mr. Lazzaro’s letter on amending the 2nd Amendment, gun confiscation, and the NRA being a terrorist organization:
I believe your view has been corrupted by the anti-gun rhetoric. If we want to end the violence, then I suggest taking a page out of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving handbook. They didn’t move for confiscation of cars or the arrest of breweries or distilleries. They put the penalty on the perpetrator: mandatory sentences, fines, and forfeitures.
To end the violence, we have to go after the criminals with penalties that fit — not catch and release and less is more.
GREG WADHAMS
Phelps