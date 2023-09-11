God doesn’t take orders from Nazis, fascists
To the Editor:
Hitler was embarrassed to have Jesse Owens win four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. It exposed on the world stage Adolf’s lie of White supremacy. Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder types can’t cope with public humiliation. You might wonder if he also held a grudge because of the Harlem Hell Fighters defeating Germany in World War I.
In recognition of their heroics, France awarded its highest military decoration, the Croix de Guerre, to the African Americans. That must have stung because Hitler never received Germany’s highest honor, the Grand Cross.
Another group that fascists like Hitler and Putin target is gay people. Over 10,000 men suspected of being gay were sent to concentration camps. God works in mysterious, if not heavy-handed ways, so, of course, it was a gay man, Alan Turing, who invented the computer, broke the Nazi code, and saved the world. Poor Adolf; God could have told him his kopf was up his arsch without rubbing it in.
God doesn’t take orders from Nazis. He keeps on making Black people, gay people, anyone He cares to, but I have noticed Him backing off on the number of White people. “In 2021, less than half of those under age 5 identified as White.” (Brookings)
God is everything but subtle. He must have been serious about, “Love one another.” Tell Republicans to stop obstructing Biden’s ban of assault weapons.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua