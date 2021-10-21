To the Editor:
I am a local teacher and a resident of Seneca Falls for the last 25 years, and although we aren’t “local” by some people’s standards, we call this place home and hope to remain here. While looking for houses decades ago, I recall marveling at the Seneca Meadows/Seneca Falls host agreement once we learned of it, wondering how such an agreement would be maintained and then tapered off eventually to close the landfill and honor the agreement. But I was soon a new mom and in a new home, so I trusted the powers that be to manage what would affect the community into which we had just moved.
Fast forward to recent years … and over and over again, SMI puts up roadblocks to closing their landfill here. As I’ve listened to debates over whether they should remain open or close as scheduled in 2025, the one catchphrase that pops back into my mind is their self-description as a “good neighbor." To me, a good neighbor is fair and polite to ALL, not just to those who like them. A good neighbor doesn’t try to woo others into liking them with promises of money, and a good neighbor doesn’t go back on their word. Above all, this community was promised that the landfill was a finite entity, a project that ended on an actual closing date. This “good neighbor” no longer wants to move out as agreed upon so many years ago and is digging in its heels to stay. I believe this is the exact definition of a “bad neighbor."
SMI, you have overstayed your welcome here. The fact that you mail glossy literature every week is proof enough that you know this to be true and are desperate to maintain a stranglehold of alleged goodwill on us all. As a mother and a teacher, I have seen how the landfill pushes away young people who graduate locally, and it has been evident to me personally how this affects our tourism and quality of daily life.
SMI, if you truly want to be a good neighbor … finish out your term, prepare now for your next phase of monitoring a CLOSED landfill (which I believe would retain a number of your current employees) and then pack your bags and go. I’ll be neighborly and hold the door open for you.
GRETCHEN McDONALD
Seneca Falls