To the Editor:
To Town of Galen constituents: Hello and I hope you and your families are doing well. 2020 surely was a trying year for all of us, but I hope everyone has had the time to reflect on what really matters. Keeping the faith is something we all must do, together.
Time surely flies by! As I round out my first term of being on the Town Board, it has been nothing but a rewarding and great learning experience. I would like to thank all of you who placed your trust and confidence in me when I embarked on this endeavor. I look forward to more exciting and rewarding growth for all of us in the Town. The Town Board is working hard to ensure that Galen has a prosperous future while being financially sound, especially during these difficult times, I would like to thank all of the members of the Board and Town staff for their expertise. We have accomplished a lot with more to come.
I encourage all members of the community to become involved in some way shape or form. Being involved in something, anything, makes our community stronger together and vibrant. During these times, especially, doing the smallest thing may be the most important to another. Pay it forward.
The Town website has a wealth of information that can direct you to board minutes, various committees, boards, points of contact, other community organizations; you also can pay your taxes online. The website can be found at https://towngalen.digitaltowpath.org:10476/content/ and can point you toward something you may be interested in helping with. The Town of Galen also has a Facebook page with information.
I look forward to building more partnerships to promote the Town, its organizations, its businesses, and our community as a whole. I look forward to 2021 with great optimism for our community and all of you. I hope to hear your ideas, your input and see you along the way. If you need any assistance please feel free reach out to me at malbone1@yahoo.com. I would like to wish each and everyone of you a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year!
NICOLE L. MALBONE
Town of Galen Councilwoman