To the Editor:
House Leader McCarthy, Rep. Claudia Tenney and cohorts are financial terrorists. They are holding the American people hostage. The GOP is threatening America with a “default financial bomb” in their attaché cases.
With their debt-limit bill, Tenney and cohorts would leave more people hungry, homeless, and without health coverage. Their bill would repeal much of the funding for the Inflation Reduction Act to address climate change.
Tenney and company are banking on Americans forgetting the $1.9 trillion tax break for corporations and the wealthy by President Trump. “House Republicans have made clear that they intend to make all of the expiring 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent … without any effort to raise revenues to pay for them (cdpp.org, April 24, 2023).” It is clear that the wealthiest pay little or no income tax each year.
Most Americans want to see the debt reduced, a balanced budget, and sensible spending. Cut the bloated military budget. More bullets and bombs leave us all less secure. Why did our representatives give more than the Pentagon asked for?
Tax all income fairly. About 80% of Americans make under $150K/year. (2021 statista.com) Reverse tax breaks to the wealthy and establish a progressive tax on all income. Let’s take the load off of the backs of working people. America needs financial justice, not more breaks for the rich.
TONY DEL PLATO
Village Trustee
Interlaken