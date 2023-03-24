To the Editor:
I'd like to tell you, Mr. Niles (Times, Feb. 15), who "the little kids are telling you lies."
You and the other 30-plus percent of the Republican Party need to pull their heads out of the sand and start listening to truth and evidence. The congressional investigation was evidence- and fact-based, primarily on Republicans affiliated directly with Trump's administration.
So, if we're to fight like Republicans, I say, "The Orangutan is lying and taking us for fools!" It's proven! If we don't pass the truth along, he will win the Republican primary but certainly never win a fair election.
"The View" has a different view than Fox. Fox is about to suffer for their proven lies pertaining to the election and the voting machines. Apparently (proven with emails and texts right up the chain of command to Rupert himself), they are more interested with viewership and ratings more than the truth. So, if you hate Democrats and have solutions for the border, China, and fentanyl, perhaps you should lead an effort to "Stop The Lies."
JACK LEMMON
Marion