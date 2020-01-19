Gov’t can’t compel citizens to participate in Pledge
To the Editor:
Regarding City Councilor Laura Salamendra’s decision to not participate in the flag salute (Times, Jan. 12), anyone interested in learning more about the origin of the salute, and the rationale behind the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision — in the midst of World War II — that governmental authorities cannot compel participation, should read West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette (319 U.S 624).
It can easily be found with an internet search, or I’d be happy to send a copy to anyone without access to a computer.
MARK VENUTI
Geneva Town Supervisor
Respects councilor who lives by her values
To the Editor:
City Councilor Laura Salamendra has been chastised for not standing during the Pledge of Allegiance at the new City Council’s first meeting.
As a new resident of Geneva this concerns me.
I have come to know her over the past year-plus, and although I may not agree with her on issues such as this, I respect her as a good person who lives by the values she speaks.
Having spent most of my life in the military sworn to protect the U.S. Constitution, I think that she expressed her right of free speech (or lack of it by sitting silently).
She has my respect!
GREGORY BEYER
Geneva