To the Editor:
I am writing to give appreciation and recognition to a recent article that you published in your newspaper. I wanted to publicly give a HUGE thank you to Tammy Anhorn and Susan Ottenweller for creating awareness and providing openness to talk about mental health. I also wanted to thank the Finger Lakes Times for providing the ability to give space to those that struggle with mental health to have a platform to connect with others in the community.
In Ms. Anhorn and Ms. Ottenweller’s article “May is Mental Health Awareness Month,” published on May 14, the writers shed a bright light on the ongoing issue of mental health and the need for change. I am so appreciative that Ms. Anhorn shared her family’s story in order to help others. It gives so much hope to others who are in that same boat with a loved one, letting others know they are not alone in their struggles.
As they mentioned, May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and I am happy to see Seneca County doing its part in helping network and provide services for so many. I own a Wellness Center in Auburn where we offer holistic services to those that are struggling. I am a Reiki Master Teacher and I am a social work student at Syracuse University along with holding a masters in trauma. I first hand know the struggle that is out there with adults and children and the need for more ways to receive help.
Mental health struggles are very real and happening every day to so many and I am so happy that so many more of us are speaking up and advocating for others that need the help. Thank you again.
CHRISTIE A. BLAISDELL
Auburn