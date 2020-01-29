To the Editor:
I write to congratulate the writers who took the time to publish articles on two topics in the Sunday Insight D section of Jan. 19.
Both sides of the controversy surrounding a new council member’s decision to sit during the Pledge of Allegiance were respectfully presented by the authors and gave the readers a broader understanding of the complex issues involved. The legal arguments by Mark Venuti are sound, but so are the personal arguments put forward by Kathy Ammerman.
Together they provide a richer discussion of the issues.
The article by JJ Nicholson, a member of the family-owned Red Jacket Orchards, provided an interesting reflection on the closing of BJs in our rural community.
Instead of discussing the economic issues surrounding the customers and employees involved, Nicholson chose to reflect on the effect that stores like BJs play in the suburbanization of communities, including those in the Finger Lakes. The economic decision to close BJs was done by corporate headquarters outside of our region, but its decision affects the landscape of our beautiful region and the people who live in it.
Forty years ago, I moved from California to Geneva and have come to treasure the communities in the Finger Lakes, if not always the weather. I am grateful to have people who take the time to thoughtfully reflect on important issues in our communities, and for the Finger Lakes Times to publish them.
TONY SHELTON
Geneva