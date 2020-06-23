To the Editor:
For six years, Bill Buell was my next-door neighbor.
Whenever I asked him how he was, there was always a one-word reply: “Grateful.”
I’d look in on him from time to time, and we’d listen together to “A Prairie Home Companion” some Saturdays in his living room. When his cat Tom disappeared twice in two weeks, Bill called me: “I hear him, but I can’t see him!” This was because the orange tiger had a habit of getting stranded 50 feet up in old-growth oak trees; the only remedy was to take down the tree (the cat always ended up under the porch in fine fettle, thanks, but I told Dr. Buell he was lucky to have any trees left, much less the mischievous feline).
When we invited Bill over to dinner for the first time, Karen asked if he had any dietary restrictions. “No,” he said, “I’m a vegetarian.” He never lost his sense of humor, curiosity or reverence for God and nature.
I am grateful to have called him my friend.
RICH REIBEN
Longmont, Colorado