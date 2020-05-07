To the Editor:
Thanks for the informative article about Ontario-Yates Hospice and the hospice houses in Ontario and Yates counties (April 22, 2020).
My family is so grateful to hospice for the help they gave to our mom and to us during the last two months of her life. Although she did not ever reside at Keuka Comfort Care, we received many useful items from them during her last few days, coordinated by Ontario-Yates Hospice.
The two agencies work so well together to provide the best care possible. We are so lucky to have these two caring and supportive agencies in our community.
ALICE SHOEMAKER
Dundee