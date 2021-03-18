To the Edeitor:
I recently spent a day volunteering in one of the latest vaccination clinics run by Wayne County Public Health. Headed by Diane Devlin and her phenomenal staff of nurses with volunteer nurses, doctors, EMT staff (led by Jim Lee), and others, it was a stellar display of coordination.
In almost 50 years in the medical field, I have never seen such a display of compassion. Nurses helping nurses, nurses showing understanding and support for community members, EMTs watching over those in need of help, community members helping one another, and everyone maintaining an atmosphere of warmth. All on a scale not witnessed in Wayne County before.
There is a lot about our community that can be improved, as I have written many times, but this event proved that anything is possible if people just care for one another. I would have hugged each and every one of the volunteers that day if I could have. You can all do the same by signing up for your own vaccinations; there is no greater thanks than protecting yourself and your neighbors.
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Sodus