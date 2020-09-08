To the Editor:
A letter to all city councilors,
On behalf of the City of Geneva Green Committee, we thank City Council for its strides in making Geneva a more sustainable and lake-friendly community. We appreciate Council’s unanimous approval in June of the Resolution to ban synthetic pesticides and fertilizers on city-owned properties and look forward to the city’s managing its properties in consultation with Cornell’s Integrated Pest Management program. We hope the city’s actions will inspire homeowners, businesses, and institutions, as well as other municipalities, to follow suit.
We also wish to thank council for its ongoing support of the city’s vermiculture composting facility, being built on Doran Ave, that’s expected to be operational by October. It has the potential to significantly reduce the city’s environmental footprint by diverting food and yard wastes — which now comprise 54% of Geneva’s trash — from the Ontario County landfill. The city will have a ready source of organic topsoil and liquid compost to enhance its properties, homeowners can reduce their trash bills, and we will see fewer trash trucks on the road.
Council’s support of these initiatives is in keeping with the work of past councils which took the step 10 years ago of investing in an Autothermal Thermophilic Digestion system at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. There, waste sludge — which the city once paid to dispose of — is converted to a product that is odorless, free of pathogens, and certified by the state as a Class A biosolid, suitable for land application. What once had to be landfilled, can now be sold to landscapers and nurseries and is sought after as a cover at the landfill.
With community resources such as these, we all have an opportunity to adopt better methods of pest control and soil regeneration. Thank you, Geneva, for leading the way.
Geneva Green Committee