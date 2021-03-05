Greenidge employees are speaking up to protect jobs
To the Editor:
As someone who works at Greenidge Generation, I was very pleased to read Ms. Kowalski of the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes finally acknowledge in her piece, “Torrey should pause on Greenidge expansion,” published in the Finger Lakes Times on Feb. 20, that Greenidge is operating fully within our permits from state and federal agencies. I thank her for that long-awaited dose of truth-telling.
However, in the very same piece, after years of losing every lawsuit she’s filed against our facility and my job, Ms. Kowalski once again tried to fool the readers with a brand-new allegation. She even published an official looking link to a regulation as her evidence.
In response to us pointing out that the temperature of the water we discharge into Seneca Lake was, on average, is only a small, and permissible, 8.4 degrees warmer than it was on intake, she said, “ … so Greenidge is admitting it is in violation of the DEC and EPA regulations, if not its permit.”
Actually, no, we’re not doing that. That’s because the regulation she cited, 6 NYCRR 702.2 (Criteria governing thermal discharges) does not even apply to Greenidge. You should be ashamed of yourself!
On behalf of my friends I work with, we are tired of the unrelenting and outright false statements from the Committee to Preserve the Finger Lakes and the Seneca Lake Guardian. When they attack Greenidge, they’re attacking us. And we take it that way.
When they sent a letter to Gov. Cuomo with a litany of untruths about our operation, we provided the public, the business community and our local government partners with a point-by-point rebuttal of each and every inaccurate statement. When they have published advertisements that were blatantly false, we have responded.
We are really proud of our company. We have worked hard to change an old coal-fired plant into a facility with a safe, reliable power plant and an awesome data center and cryptocurrency mining operation. We’re hiring really great people and creating something the Finger Lakes should be proud to have.
When we speak up, Ms. Kowalski, we’re not attacking advocates. We’re just protecting our jobs, the jobs your misinformation campaign is trying to destroy.
KEVIN FULTZ
Dundee