Greenidge damage outweighs benefits
To the Editor:
Re: Dale Irwin’s “Guest Appearance” in the Times on July 8 (“Greenidge a critical economic engine”):
Mr. Irwin, your company is part of a non-essential industry that is contributing to climate change. Bitcoin consumes an estimated 150 terawatts of electricity annually that could power 14 million U.S. homes. Bitcoin emits some 65 megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually. Your company and bitcoin miners worldwide are squandering our resources and consistently making choices adverse to the environment.
Your company chose to kill millions of Seneca Lake fish, larvae and eggs over the past five years while operating without fish filters.
Your company chose to ask the DEC for a waiver to continue to exceed permit water temperatures that are dumped back into the lake.
Your company chose to burn 3.8 billion cubic feet of fossil gas in 2020 and increase to 5.7 billion in 2022 for a product few in New York state use.
Your company is appealing the 2022 DEC decision to revoke your Title V Air Permit. New York taxpayers will foot the bill for that litigation.
Your company is bleeding money — as it pollutes the environment — with a loss of $269 million in 2022.
Your company and the bitcoin industry could choose to switch to the proof-of-state algorithm and reduce energy consumption by 99%. Ethereum did. Not Greenidge. Not bitcoin. You choose pollution.
Your company is contributing to rising global air and water temperatures, rising sea levels, wildfires, species extinction, and increasingly severe weather that are now the new abnormal in our lives. Some local tax dollars and a few good-paying jobs don’t justify the damage Greenidge is doing to our lake and our planet.
MARK PETZOLD
Geneva
Member
Seneca Lake Guardian