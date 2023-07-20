Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Wyoming County in western New York... Livingston County in western New York... Orleans County in western New York... Allegany County in western New York... Monroe County in western New York... Genesee County in western New York... Western Ontario County in western New York... * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 845 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oakfield to 7 miles south of Belfast, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. This storm has a history of producing wind damage across Western New York. * Locations impacted include... Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Chili, Batavia, Canandaigua, Brockport, Geneseo, East Rochester, and Medina. This includes the following highways... Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 44 and 48. Interstate 86 between exits 30 and 33. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has a history of producing wind damage across Western New York with numerous reports of trees down. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH