Greenidge official disagrees with columnist
To the Editor:
Columnist Michael Fitzgerald must be spending all of his time in California because a recent column demonstrates he has no idea what is happening here in Yates County. He repeats false and debunked claims that Greenidge Generation is “blasting” heated water into Seneca Lake and is responsible for hazardous algae blooms (HABs) — statements that have no truth to them and demand immediate correction and retraction.
First, the average water temperature of the water we discharged into the lake between Feb. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, for example, was only 65 degrees. That water was, on average, only 8.4 degrees warmer than when it came in from the lake. Any honest person will tell you that this differential is not having any meaningful impact on the lake or the fish, and its well within all levels allowed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Second, the number of HABs in the lake in 2020 was among the lowest in years and far lower than 2019, according to Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association. That is because rainfall was heavier in 2019 than it was in 2020 — which tells you what is causing the HABs, and it is not Greenidge. In fact, Mr. Fitzgerald, there was not one HAB found within four miles of the Greenidge facility in 2020. Not one. Making your column remarkably ill-informed, at best.
Greenidge is in the process of installing the Best Technology Available, as confirmed by the state DEC, to prevent fish from coming into our system. We are readying a $4 million upgrade to the current effective system that will make it better than any other system in the State of New York from the perspective of size of the screen openings. All of this again under the watchful eye of the NYSDEC — oversight we welcome.
We welcome a good debate just as much as Mr. Fitzgerald claims to; we just prefer an honest, factual debate more than he does. He should take the time to look at the facts himself and not just accept what he has been spoon-fed by advocates who push false claims.
Maybe that works in California, but not here in Yates County.
DALE IRWIN
Dresden