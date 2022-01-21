Greenidge plaudits are misleading
To the Editor:
Thank you for the recent excellent comments from Tim Ross and Ken Camera about the faux magnanimity of Greenidge Holdings, LLC. I take umbrage at local descriptions of a vertically integrated, environmentally sound, 100% carbon neutral, power generating and data processing center.
Such a green-washed description of one of the major polluters in the region is a disservice and mischaracterizes them as some benign entity just doing business as usual by buying local support.
Here’s what neighbors should know:
“Vertically integrated” means they built their own gas pipeline to transport PA fracked gas directly to their plant, committing themselves to a future of fossil fuel use. The majority of the power they generate now is for their own enrichment.
“Data processing center” means they are producing proof of work cryptocurrency, aka bitcoin mining, which uses extraordinary, ever-increasing amounts of energy to power computers and cool them down.
“Environmentally sound” is misleading. So is “100% carbon neutral.” Fracked gas is a major source of greenhouse gases methane and ozone. No amount of purchased carbon off-sets elsewhere negates their produced pollution here.
Our burgeoning agritourism industry will far outlast Greenidge’s token gifts currently being sprinkled through the community. Burning more fossil fuels in the middle of a climate crisis to make fake money is stealing the future from our grandchildren and is the basest kind of greed and selfishness.
Ask your state legislators to support moratorium legislation in New York state until a comprehensive study of the industry and its impacts can be fully evaluated.
EDGAR BROWN
Naples