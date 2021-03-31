To the Editor:
Greenidge Generation has changed from a "peaker" plant operation for the electrical grid to a bitcoin mining operation. Bitcoin mining requires a new permit. This new permit should require closed cycle cooling, which would limit the amount of fish being sucked into the Greenidge intake and killed. To protect the fish, screens were ordered by the DEC approximately four year ago (when Greenidge Generation was only a peaker plant), but they were never installed. Greenide Generation should be required to fulfill that mandate of the new bitcoin permit.
Water temperature is part of the equation as to how Harmful Algal Blooms are formed. Greenidge Generation is still influencing the development of HABs no matter how many degrees the water temperature is raised as either a peaker plant or bitcoin operation. The water temperature will not be raised with closed cycle cooling.
From previous commentary in the Finger Lakes Times, I understand that Greenidge Generation will pay increased property taxes. This is as it should be with the new bitcoin business model, which includes four new buildings on the Greenidge site. Everybody in this area is paying increased property taxes and Greenidge should be mandated to do so also.
CAROL H. CLENDENIN
Yates County