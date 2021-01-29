TO the Editor:
Executive Order No. 203 requires chief municipal officers to review policing procedures and submit a report to Albany by April 2021. The process must include interested non-profit community groups. Since 1985, non-profit Wayne Action for Racial Equality (WARE) has advocated for racial justice in Wayne County.
Racial justice is the focus of Executive Order No. 203 as evidenced by its fourth and fifth paragraphs: “WHEREAS, there is a long and painful history ... of discrimination and mistreatment of black and African-American citizens dating back to the arrival of the first enslaved Africans ... this recent history includes a number of incidents involving the police that have resulted in the deaths of unarmed civilians, predominantly black and African-American men, that have undermined the public’s confidence and trust in our system of law enforcement and criminal justice, and such condition is ongoing and urgently needs to be rectified.”
To facilitate these core principles, WARE has made several unanswered requests to Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kenneth Miller via email and certified mail for:
1.) Virtual access to its only two Listening Sessions to protect residents vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic, and
2.) The county to consult with WARE to meet the requirements of Executive Order No. 203.
By willfully ignoring the intent of the executive order, Mr. Miller has implicated county government in institutional racism and has fostered systemic racism by perpetuating the very problem that the executive order is attempting to address.
WARE sincerely hopes that Mr. Miller reconsiders his actions and begins to take the order as seriously as we do.
JIM WOOD
Wayne Action for Racial Equality